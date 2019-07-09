Car windows shot out in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – At least four cars in Beavercreek were vandalized early Tuesday morning. The cars were apparently shot at by someone with a B-B or pellet gun.

The vandalism happened on Stauffer Drive in isolated areas along the road.

“Dumb kids. Walking around in the neighborhood at night,” theorized Leah Boring, one of the victims.

The hole in Boring’s back blinker is hardly noticeable. You wouldn’t see it if you were not looking.

Boring’s friend on the other hand, lost a back window and now has several dents to her car.

“We were out pretty late too. So it had to happen pretty late in the night,” said Boring.

Hearing about 4 damaged cars came as a surprise to residents.

“It’s a quite neighborhood. Peaceful. It’s nice to live in,” said Emmanuel Kladitis, a Beavercreek resident.

Seeing vandalism like this has residents on Stauffer checking their cars for damage too. It’s something most never thought they’d be doing in this neighborhood.

“I’m disappointed that these kids don’t have the values of what is right and what is wrong,” said Kladitis.

Some resident want the suspect to think about what they just did.

“I would just say, think about if someone did this to you. How’d you feel about it?” asked Boring.

If you know anything about the broken windows, call the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225 .

