Car washes to celebrate new Miamisburg car wash to benefit food pantry

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A new car wash opening in Miamisburg is celebrating by offering free car washes for a monetary donation to a local food pantry.

The Flying Ace Express Car Wash is opening its sixth location in the Miami Valley and is celebrating with 10 days of free car washes at the new location on N. Springboro Pike (Corners at The Mall.)

During the offer, free signature Flying Ace car washes are being offered for people who bring a monetary donation that will benefit the Miamisburg Helping Hands Food Pantry.

