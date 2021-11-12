WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the northbound side of I-75 in West Carrollton Friday.

The crash happened on the ramp from S. Dixie Drive to NB I-75 around 10:30.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more. Photos from the scene show a van with Medpro markings in the ditch and a second vehicle upside down in the same ditch.

It is not known how many people were in the two vehicles or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com is working to learn more and will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.