1 woman dead after train strikes car in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after she was ejected from a car when it was struck by a train in Miamisburg Tuesday morning, Miamisburg Police confirms.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 am Tuesday in the 100 block of S. Riverview Ave. in Miamisburg. S. Riverview is closed at West Linden Avenue while crews investigate.

A woman called 911 and reported what she saw to dispatchers.

Authorities said that CareFlight was on standby, although it was cancelled shortly after. The car was flipped over when crews arrived.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.