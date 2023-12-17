DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was sent to the hospital after police responded to a reported car into structure.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police received a call reporting a car drove into a house around midnight on Dec. 17. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Catalpa Drive near Cherry Drive in Dayton.

Upon arrival, police found a car had actually struck a tree in the area.

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital as a result of this crash.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.