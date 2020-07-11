Live Now
Car strikes pole in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into a pole in Moraine Friday night.

It happened near the intersection of Blanchard Avenue and Dixie Drive around 8:30 p.m. Two cars were involved in a collision before one driver struck a pole.

Officials could not immediately say if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

