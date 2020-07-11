MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into a pole in Moraine Friday night.
It happened near the intersection of Blanchard Avenue and Dixie Drive around 8:30 p.m. Two cars were involved in a collision before one driver struck a pole.
Officials could not immediately say if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Lawmakers work to extend unemployment benefits set to expire in July
- Tropical Storm Fay weakens after New Jersey landfall
- Car strikes pole in Moraine
- Trump says executive order will include DACA recipients
- Healthy body image vs. pandemic