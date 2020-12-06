Car strikes guardrail, flips on its side in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a single-car crash in Dayton Sunday.

Police were called to the 8600 block of Clyo Road just before 4 a.m., according to a press release. When deputies arrived, they found a car on its side and the driver outside the vehicle unharmed.

Authorities said the driver was traveling south on Clyo Road near Ole Quaker Court when it struck a guardrail, causing the car to flip on its side. The driver was medically evaluated at the scene and released.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

