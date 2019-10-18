Car slams into pole in Harrison Township

A crash on Salem Avenue in Harrison Township on Friday, October 18, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating after a car slammed into a pole in Harrison Township.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on Salem Avenue, near Free Pike.

Authorities say two people were reported injured in the crash, with one of those people briefly trapped in the vehicle.

According to authorities, local hospitals have been asked to watch for someone with injuries who may have been in the vehicle and left the scene.

Authorities did not release information about the severity of injuries or what caused the crash.

