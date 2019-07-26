Breaking News
Car runs into Joe’s Pizzeria in Riverside

Car into Joe's Pizza

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Joe’s Pizzeria in Riverside sustained minor damage after a car crashed into the side of it Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 10 am when an elederly woman hit drive instead of reverse and went forward into the building.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

