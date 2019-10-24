Car rolls over man, CareFlight called

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to the scene of a truck that rolled over a man in Piqua, according to Piqua Police.

The incident happened shortly before noon at an off ramp at the 83rd mile marker of I-75 in Miami County. According to police, the man was working underneath the truck when it rolled over him.

CareFlight was called, although there is no word on the man’s condition.

2 NEWS is headed to the scene and will have additional details as they become available.

