Car rolls on Gettysburg Ave. Friday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car rolled onto its top on Gettysburg Avenue Friday morning.

The crash happened on North Gettysburg Avenue just after 3 am Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS two cars were involved in the crash.

An emergency medic was called to the scene but the driver of the car that flipped was able to get out of the car and was only treated for minor injuries.

Dispatch said they believe the driver possibly hit another vehicle prior to this accident.