Woman suffers minor injuries after driving off roadway, into river

(WDTN Photo/Bruce Burns)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was taken to the hospital after driving her car off the road and into the river off Webster Street in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in around 3:22 pm.

A Toyota Camry reportedly drove off the road and into the river in the 2000 block of Webster Street.

A woman inside the car told officials that water kept coming into the vehicle, but she did not believe the car was sinking.

She was freed from the vehicle around 3:40 pm and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused her to travel off the roadway.

