Car rams into cruiser, suspect leads police on chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody after ramming his vehicle into a police cruiser, then leading the officers on a chase through Dayton Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The chase began in the 800 block of Scottswood Road after a traffic stop shortly before 11 am. During the traffic stop, the suspect rammed into police cruisers with his vehicle before taking off, leading police on a chase.

Speeds during the chase reportedly reached 110 miles-per-hour and included driving along the highway and residential streets before ending on Colgate Ave. at around 11:40 am. The man then ran away, ditched a bag, and went inside a residence.

A bag and vehicle were both detained as the suspect was taken into custody for resisting arrest and drug possession. A passenger also got out along the way, but it is not yet known if they are in custody.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.