Car parade at StoryPoint Troy to celebrate Mother’s Day

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – StoryPoint Troy is hosting a “Honk for Mother’s Day” car parade to celebrate mothers in its community on Sunday, May 10.

StoryPoint asks that participants come to its Troy location at 1840 Towne Park Drive between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

All attendees are encouraged to decorate their vehicles but are asked to stay inside them at all times during the parade.

For more information about the car parade visit StoryPoint’s event on Facebook.