Car overturns after crash in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver escaped serious injury after a rollover crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident happened just before 8 pm in the 3400 block of Diamond Mill Road.

Officials say no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

