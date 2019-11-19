Car leaves bumper behind after road rage incident in parking lot

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is shaken up after a road rage incident ended with a bumper left in an apartment complex parking lot. This incident happened in the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive just after 8 am.

According to the driver’s mother, who asked that she and her daughter not be identified, after getting off work and parking her Jeep, the vehicle was rammed into by a sedan. The woman’s mother said that it seemed like the other driver was trying to push her car into the apartment building.

After losing the front bumper, the second driver sped off in his vehicle. Police have no information regarding the driver in this incident. According to police, the driver of the jeep was suffering from back pain after the crash.

