DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pursuit that began overnight in Springboro ended in Montgomery County.

Beginning overnight in Springboro, the pursuit ended at Linden Avenue and Hamilton Avenue in Dayton, according to police.

Police said Springboro Police had attempted to make a traffic stop, however it lead to a pursuit.

Dayton Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Springboro Police were all involved in the chase.

This incident remains under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.