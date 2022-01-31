DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was trapped under his car after a crash early Monday morning.

Around 1:15 am on Monday, January 31, crews responded to Wilmington Avenue on reports of a car crash near Wayne Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle on its side with the driver trapped inside.

Members of the Dayton Fire Department said the car had to be lifted off the driver before he could be rescued. While the driver was hurt in the crash, none of his injuries were life-threatening.

The driver was brought to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

No cause for the accident has been released at this time.