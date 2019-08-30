Car lands in field after crash in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Xenia.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS the accident, involving two cars, happened at the intersection of Ledbetter Road and Cincinnati Avenue.

Medics are already on the scene, though it is unclear at this time if anyone has been seriously injured.

One car came to rest in a nearby field.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the crash.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

