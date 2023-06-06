DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver lost their life Tuesday afternoon after their vehicle collided first with a utility pole and then a tree in Jefferson Township.

Preliminary investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department points toward a westbound Dodge 1500 pickup truck crossing the center line of Dayton Liberty Road into the eastbound lanes shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The truck is believed to then have gone off the road, crashing into an AES Ohio electric pole before hitting a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by township firefighters.

The sheriff’s office Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.