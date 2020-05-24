Car hits utility pole on Manhattan Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car hit a utility pole and landed in an embankment on Salem Avenue at Manhattan Avenue.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS no one was injured.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
