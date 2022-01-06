TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A vehicle struck the Deja Vu Nightclub on Thursday, injuring three people.

According to the Trotwood Police Department, a vehicle struck the building and hit two people in the parking lot at the Deja Vu Nightclub.

Police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. It is not known at this time what led up to the crash.

One person was taken to Grandview Hospital and two were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to police. There is no word on the condition of the three people at this time.