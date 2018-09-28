Car hits telephone pole, flips upside down in Harrison Township

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A car flipped upside down on Markey Road in Harrison Township on Friday, September 28, 2018. (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- A car hit a telephone pole and flipped upside down in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Markey Road, between Philadelphia Drive and Shiloh Drive.

Authorities say a car ran off the road, hit a telephone pole and flipped upside down.

Medics took the woman driving that car to Grandview Medical Center. Authorities have not released her condition.

Authorities shut down Markey Road in both directions at the point of the crash. Markey Road repoened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The cause is under investigation.