Car hits pole in Huber Heights, knocks out power for thousands

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A car hit a pole early Saturday morning, knocking out power to thousands of residents.

According to Huber Heights dispatch, reports came in at around 3 a.m. that a car hit a pole on Bellefontaine Road and Kitridge Road.

A DP&L outage map showed thousands of customers were without power after the incident. The majority of power has been restored as of 5:30 a.m.

It is not known if anyone was injured during the incident.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more information.