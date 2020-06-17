DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into a Dayton Power and Light pole on North Gettysburg Avenue and James H. McGee Boulevard.
Crews arrived to find that the car had gone over an embankment and caught fire. DP&L was called to the scene to repair the pole.
2 NEWS is working to find out more and will update this story as information becomes available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Senate GOP to propose policing changes in ‘Justice Act’
- Texas woman tests positive for COVID-19 a second time
- Car hits pole, catches fire on North Gettysburg Avenue
- Miami Valley health agencies prepared if coronavirus cases spike
- Husted: 3,000 fraudulent unemployment claims made in last 3 months