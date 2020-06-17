Live Now
Car hits pole, catches fire on North Gettysburg Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into a Dayton Power and Light pole on North Gettysburg Avenue and James H. McGee Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find that the car had gone over an embankment and caught fire. DP&L was called to the scene to repair the pole.

2 NEWS is working to find out more and will update this story as information becomes available.

