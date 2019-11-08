Car hits light poles, parked vehicle in Clark County crash

A single vehicle crash on Dayton ?Springfield Road in Mad River Township on Friday, November 8, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Clark County early Friday.

It happened on Dayton Springfield Road, near Philadelphia Drive, just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car lost control, ran off the road and hit two light poles and a parked vehicle.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital. The driver’s condition was not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

