Car hit by train in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A car was struck by a train in Staunton Township in Miami County Thursday morning.

Miami County dispatchers told 2 NEWS the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on West Rusk Road. The Troy Fire Deaprtment is handling the scene.

Dispatchers did not release any information about how many people were in the car or if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated on this developing story when more infomration is available.

