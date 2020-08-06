Car hit by train in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A car was struck by a train in Staunton Township in Miami County Thursday morning.
Miami County dispatchers told 2 NEWS the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on West Rusk Road. The Troy Fire Deaprtment is handling the scene.
Dispatchers did not release any information about how many people were in the car or if anyone was injured.
2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated on this developing story when more infomration is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.