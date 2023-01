RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crash in Riverside is under investigation on Wednesday.

According to Huber Heights dispatch, a car crashed on State Route 4 in the northbound lanes at Harshman Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Photos from the scene of the crash show heavy damage to the front of the car.

It is unknown what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. Dispatch was unable to provide any further information.