Car going wrong way crashes on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car that police were attempting to stop in Riverside for going the wrong way crashed on I-75 in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened on northbound I-75 near W. Second Street.

I-75 North was shut down, causing a small backup, but has since reopened.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the details surrounding the incident and will update this story as more information becomes available.

