Car flipped in water near East Dixie Drive

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton Police were called about a car being upside down in the water at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 26.
The car was found in a body of water north of the East Dixie Drive and West Carrollton exit on I-75 N.
Authorities told 2 NEWS at the scene that a coroner is on their way. They did not confirm how long the car had been submerged.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
