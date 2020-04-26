Car flipped in water near East Dixie Drive

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton Police were called about a car being upside down in the water at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 26.

The car was found in a body of water north of the East Dixie Drive and West Carrollton exit on I-75 N.

Authorities told 2 NEWS at the scene that a coroner is on their way. They did not confirm how long the car had been submerged.

