Closings
There are currently 91 active closings. Click for more details.

Car flipped in water near East Dixie Drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton Police were called about a car being upside down in the water at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 26.

The car was found in a body of water north of the East Dixie Drive and West Carrollton exit on I-75 N.

Authorities told 2 NEWS at the scene that a coroner is on their way. They did not confirm how long the car had been submerged.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS