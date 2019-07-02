One dead after car flips upside down on Springfield interstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Careflight was called to the scene of a fatal crash on a Springfield interstate early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 eastbound, near S.R.-41.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a BMW was speeding down the highway when it hit a Ford Focus, which then spun out, hit a light pole, and flipped upside down.

Careflight took one person from the crash to Miami Valley Hospital.

Medics took another person to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford Focus died as a result of the crash. The condition of the other person transported to the hospital is unknown.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were briefly shut down due to the crash. Traffic is flowing in that area now.

Troopers say that charges are pending against the driver of the BMW. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.