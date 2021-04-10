1 person taken to hospital after car flips on its top in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gettysburg Avenue crash

A car flipped on its top in Dayton Saturday. (WDTN Photo/Kenneth Jarosik)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car flipped on its top Saturday.

Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that a car was reported on its top on North Gettysburg Avenue at Kings Highway at approximately 12:14 p.m.

Dayton Police said the driver of the car ran a red light and hit another vehicle before their car flipped on its top.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gettysburg Avenue was closed in both directions for just over an hour due to the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS