1 person taken to hospital after car flips on its top in Dayton

A car flipped on its top in Dayton Saturday. (WDTN Photo/Kenneth Jarosik)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car flipped on its top Saturday.

Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that a car was reported on its top on North Gettysburg Avenue at Kings Highway at approximately 12:14 p.m.

Dayton Police said the driver of the car ran a red light and hit another vehicle before their car flipped on its top.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gettysburg Avenue was closed in both directions for just over an hour due to the incident.