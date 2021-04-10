1 person taken to hospital after car flips on its top in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car flipped on its top Saturday.
Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that a car was reported on its top on North Gettysburg Avenue at Kings Highway at approximately 12:14 p.m.
Dayton Police said the driver of the car ran a red light and hit another vehicle before their car flipped on its top.
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gettysburg Avenue was closed in both directions for just over an hour due to the incident.