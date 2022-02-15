DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police is at the scene of a crash after a car flipped on its top Tuesday evening.

According to Sergeant Wallace with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police was called to the crash at North Kilmer Street and Kammer Avenue at 9:45 p.m.

It’s unknown if a person was trapped inside the vehicle or if any injuries occurred. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Traffic is shut down on Kammer Avenue at Kilmore Street.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.