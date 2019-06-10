Car flips in middle lane of I-75, causing two semis to crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There was an early morning back-up on Monday after a car flipped in the middle lane of I-75, causing two semi tractor-trailers to crash trying to avoid it.

The crash happened shortly before 5 am on southbound I-75 near Wagner Ford Road.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a silver Hyundai lost control, hydroplaned, hit the right side wall, and flipped into the middle lane.

Two semi tractor-trailers suffered non-disabling damage after crashing to avoid hitting the flipped car.

No one was injured from either the Hyundai or the semi tractor-trailers. The semi tractor-trailers left the scene following the initial investigation.

Multiple vehicles traveling northbound were damaged with flat tires from debris that had traveled across the median from the semi tractor-trailer crash.

