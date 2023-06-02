DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton intersection was shut down Friday after a driver crashed their car into a tree.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were sent to the intersection of North Main Street and Five Oaks Avenue just after 10 a.m. Friday, June 2. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered the driver had crashed into a tree and the car had flipped, landing upside down in the intersection.

The driver was outside of the car when emergency crews arrived. The intersection has been closed at this time, and no cause for the accident has been released.