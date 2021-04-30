3 dead, children injured after 2 vehicle crash on SR-4 in German Twp.

GERMAN TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Three people are dead and three more are injured after a two vehicle crash on SR-4 in German Township near Eby Road Friday afternoon.

Two children were hurt in the crash, one was taken by CareFlight to a nearby hospital and the other was taken by ambulance. Police said that another an adult was taken to the hospital as well. There condition is currently unknown.

Witnesses told authorities that a third vehicle may have been involved in the crash but it left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact German Township Police at 937-964-9105.

2 NEWS has a crews at the scene and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.