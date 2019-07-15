Breaking News
Home invasion leads to shooting in Jamestown

Highway reopened after car catches fire on I-75

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
I-75 shut down due to car fire

I-75 shut down due to car fire (OHGO)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car fire has shut down I-75 in Dayton after a car catches fire on the highway Monday morning.

The fire broke out at around 10 am on Monday on I-75 southbound on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

No information has been released as to what caused the fire or any possible injuries.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS