Miamisburg, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to a car fire on I-75 Northbound on Saturday afternoon.
According to traffic cameras, northbound traffic on I-75 just south of I-675 was reduced to one lane while fire crews worked on the scene. As of 1:20 pm, all lanes have reopened and traffic is moving freely.
Traffic on I-75 North was backed up to Exit 38 for Springboro and Franklin.
Ohio Highway Patrol Lebanon Post confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.