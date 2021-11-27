Miamisburg, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to a car fire on I-75 Northbound on Saturday afternoon.

According to traffic cameras, northbound traffic on I-75 just south of I-675 was reduced to one lane while fire crews worked on the scene. As of 1:20 pm, all lanes have reopened and traffic is moving freely.

Traffic on I-75 North was backed up to Exit 38 for Springboro and Franklin.

Ohio Highway Patrol Lebanon Post confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.