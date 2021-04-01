One lane now open after car fire closes I-675 in Beavercreek, traffic backed up

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A car fire stopped traffic on I-675 in Beavercreek Thursday.

The incident happened around 6:30 am on I-675 at Colonel Glenn Highway. The Ohio State Patrol told 2 NEWS no one was in or around the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

All traffic was stopped for a time Thursday morning. One northbound lane appears to be open and traffic is slowly beginning to move through the area. Traffic is backed up and delays should be expected.

It is recommended that drivers avoid the area if possible.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.