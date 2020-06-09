Car drove through storefront in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver mistakenly accelerated into an Advanced Auto Parts in Fairborn Tuesday morning.

Employees on the scene say that the storefront will be repaired and that no one was hurt in the accident.

2 NEWS will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

