DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A building window was shattered on Friday after a car collided with a business in Huber Heights.

According to Montgomery County Reginal Dispatch, a car drove into a business on the 5000 block of Brandt Pike, between Belle Ridge Drive and Kitridge Road in Huber Heights.

Photos show the window and glass door of the business to be shattered and twisted by the impact.

Dispatch said that no injuries have been reported.