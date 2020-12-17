WASHINGTON, TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 600 block of Lyons Road in Washington Township on reports of a car driving into a building Thursday.
Deputies arrived around 1:07 p.m. to find a Honda Pilot had struck the entrance of a the bookstore next to Antiques Village in Washington Square. The driver and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The subsequent investigation found that the driver suffered a medical event while in the Sam’s Club parking lot. Whatever took place, caused the vehicle to continue across Lyons Road and into the Washington Square, hitting the building and coming to a rest.
This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Microsoft breached in suspected Russian hack using SolarWinds
- Homeless man jailed for life over $20 marijuana sale has been freed
- Car drives into entrance of building in Washington Square
- Miami Valley could receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine next week, officials say
- West Carrollton ‘Kindness Ninjas’ spreading happiness before the holiday