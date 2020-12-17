Car drives into entrance of building in Washington Square

Deputies said a Honda Pilot crashed into the entrance of a building in Washington Square after the driver experienced a medical event. (WDTN/Chris Smith)

WASHINGTON, TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 600 block of Lyons Road in Washington Township on reports of a car driving into a building Thursday.

Deputies arrived around 1:07 p.m. to find a Honda Pilot had struck the entrance of a the bookstore next to Antiques Village in Washington Square. The driver and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The subsequent investigation found that the driver suffered a medical event while in the Sam’s Club parking lot. Whatever took place, caused the vehicle to continue across Lyons Road and into the Washington Square, hitting the building and coming to a rest.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

