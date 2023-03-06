DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A collision ended with a car inside a Dayton building on Monday, police say.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers were called just after 2 p.m. to the 5100 block of West Third Street on reports of a car colliding with a building. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the car had gone fully into the structure.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that no injuries were reported from the crash. At this time, it is unknown what incidents may have lead up to the collision.

This incident remains under investigation.