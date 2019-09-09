Breaking News
Car crashes through L.A. Fitness, lands in pool
Car crashes through Centerville LA Fitness, lands in pool

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding after a car crashed into an L.A. Fitness in Centerville Monday afternoon and landed into the pool.

Officials say it happened around 2:50 pm at the gym located at 45 W. Alex Bell Road.

The vehicle drove straight through the gym’s wall and into the pool.

We are told that two people suffered minor injuries.

A gym representative tells 2 NEWS that the facility will likely remain closed for the rest of the day.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

