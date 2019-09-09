CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding after a car crashed into an L.A. Fitness in Centerville Monday afternoon and landed into the pool.
Officials say it happened around 2:50 pm at the gym located at 45 W. Alex Bell Road.
The vehicle drove straight through the gym’s wall and into the pool.
We are told that two people suffered minor injuries.
A gym representative tells 2 NEWS that the facility will likely remain closed for the rest of the day.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Car crashes through Centerville LA Fitness, lands in pool
- Whaley, Democrats press Trump to intervene on background check bill
- Coroner confirms second tornado-related death
- Ohio boy’s school lunch taken away on birthday due to negative balance
- North Korea says it’s willing to resume nuke talks with US