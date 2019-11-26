Car crashes through entrance of New Carlisle CVS, store closed for the day

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A New Carlisle CVS store is closed Tuesday after a car crashed into the building.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Main Street in New Carlisle just before noon Tuesday.

A manager at CVS told 2 NEWS a car drove into the front entrance of the store when the driver apparently hit the gas instead of the brake. No one was injured, according to the manager, but the driver of the car was shaken.

The store entrance suffered major damage and the store will be closed for the rest of the day.

2 NEWS is on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.

