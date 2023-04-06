DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek building was left severely damaged after a car crashed through the front wall Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car collided with a building on Harbert Driver near the intersection with Indian Ripple Road. Photos show a large hole left behind after the collision.

At this time, police have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the crash or what events may have led up to the collision. This incident remains under investigation.