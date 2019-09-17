Car crashes off I-75 and into back lot of Dayton business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car landed in the back lot of Rieck Services on Wadsworth Street in Dayton after it had crashed off northbound I-75 on Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Dallas Root of Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 12:39 p.m. in Harrison Township just north of Needmore Rd.

Dallas said the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla came up on another vehicle too fast, hit the vehicle, then lost control and overturned multiple times, and the driver was partially ejected.

The driver of the car that was hit called 911 just seconds later after pulling over near exit 59.

“She was riding my back end, she hit me, and then she slammed into me again and she went airborne off the side of the road into a ditch,” detailed the caller.

Root said the driver did sustain significant injuries as the car landed on its side trapping the driver at first, but said the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The car was upside down in the back lot when emergency crews arrived. It was resting against a semi-trailer.

“This is still under investigation, so I don’t have all the facts to be able to articulate to you what could have been done to avoid this crash at this time,” said Root. “But I can always tell you, especially on I-75, always maintain the speed limit, watch your distance between cars, make sure you’re buckled up, and please limit your distractions as much as possible.”

