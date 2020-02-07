Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Car crashes into Xenia home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into a home in Xenia Friday morning, Xenia Police confirmed to 2 NEWS.

The crash happened at around 9:45 am on Wilshire Drive in Xenia.

No other information was released. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS