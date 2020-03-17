Car crashes into Xenia home, 1 taken to hospital

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Xenia Monday afternoon.
A red vehicle landed on top of a car inside a garage along North Monroe Drive.
The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to City of Xenia Fire Division.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
