DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into a building Friday on Troy Street in Dayton.

The crash happened around 8:30 am Friday in the 1100 block of Troy Street.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the car crashed into R&R International Fashion. The incident left a large hole in the side of the building.

No one was injured in the crash.